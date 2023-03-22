Report: Bengals have heard from “several possible suitors” for Jonah Williams

March 22, 2023
After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade.

Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive tackle.

The 11th overall pick of the 2019 draft, Williams didn’t play in his rookie year due to a shoulder injury. But he’s started 42 games over the last three seasons.

The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option last spring.

While Williams helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022, Cincinnati clearly felt like it could upgrade at left tackle by signing Brown. That may affect the kind of compensation Williams will end up fetching in any trade.

  1. While Williams helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship game in 2022,

    ——-

    “helped” might be a strong word.

  2. Jonah is solid and hard to find capable OTs in the NFL. They should get a 2nd and 4th or 5th for him or some kind of swap picks to move up in round 1 or other rounds. He played RT for a year in college so he can probably still do it and get good money next year in free agency if he would man up and stick around.

  3. No one is going to give up anything of value to pay Jonah Williams $12M to be their 1 year left tackle. If they do, the Bengals should jump on it, but if the Bengals cannot get a pick that they can use to get another player to start on the O-line then they are foolish to entertain it. They are in win-now mode, there’s no free agent left they can go get with that money and they need bodies on the o-line or they’re gonna be right back where they were at the end of last year.

