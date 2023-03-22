Report: Browns are not pursuing DeAndre Hopkins trade

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday was that the Browns continue to be interested in a possible trade for Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy, but their pursuit of a receiver does not appear to extend to DeAndre Hopkins.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the team is not currently bidding for the veteran wideout’s services. There’s been word this week that bidding for Hopkins has ramped up, so there may not be time for the Browns to pivot to a bid if their mindset on Hopkins changes.

The Browns do not have first-round picks in 2023 or 2024 due to the Deshaun Watson, so any trades for a wideout would not include those picks and would further deplete the draft assets at their control.

In addition to the trade market, the Browns are also keeping tabs on free agent options. They visited with Marquise Goodwin on Tuesday.