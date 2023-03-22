Report: Russell Wilson had arthroscopic knee surgery after 2022 season

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may be healthier in 2023.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the 2022 season. The procedure was to correct a nagging issue that had affected Wilson for the last few seasons.

Rapoport adds that Wilson is already throwing and should be able to participate in OTAs later this spring and will be fine for the 2023 season.

Wilson is looking to rebound under new head coach Sean Payton after a disastrous 2022 season. He completed a career-low 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for just 277 yards with three touchdowns.

Wilson, 34, also rushed for just 183 yards with two TDs in 2021.

With a new head coach, the Broncos can begin their offseason program on April 3.