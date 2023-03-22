Routine Saints physical results in Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis for Foster Moreau

Getty Images

Free-agent tight end Foster Moreau recently visited the Saints. As a result of the visit, Moreau learned that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me,” Moreau said on Twitter. “During a routine physical conducted by the Saints medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, Moreau had been looking for a second NFL contract on the open market. He has played in 61 career games, with nine starts.

We wish Moreau the best as he commences the process of kicking cancer’s ass. And we hope his public battle will inspire others to keep fighting.