Texans, Colts send small contingents to Ohio State’s Pro Day

The Panthers have a huge contingent at Ohio State’s Pro Day, where the main attraction is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to Carolina with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the other two teams with high picks and needs at quarterback — the Texans and Colts — are taking a different approach.

While the Panthers have a whopping 14 people at Ohio State including the owners, head coach, general manager and several other key officials, the Colts have only area scout Mike Lacy, while the Texans have college scouting director James Liipfert, national scout John Ritcher and area scout Blaise Taggert, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Colts and Texans aren’t hoping to draft Stroud, but it does show that different teams take different approaches to their pre-draft process.

Other noteworthy officials at Ohio State’s Pro Day include Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, Bills GM Brandon Beane, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, Saints head coach Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan, and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and GM Ran Carthon.