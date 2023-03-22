There’s no land rush for Austin Ekeler

Posted by Mike Florio on March 22, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler‘s concerns about the market for players at his position are entirely accurate. Running backs aren’t valued the way they should be.

The latest proof of that fact is that Ekeler is available in trade, and no one is rushing to get him under contract.

Of course, it’s one thing to acquire him from the Chargers. The other challenge is to pay him enough to make him happy. He’s due to earn $6.25 million in 2023, the final year of his contract. That matches the average of the best contract secured to date by running backs in free agency, with former Eagles running back Miles Sanders inking a four-year, $25 million deal in Carolina.

Ekeler, who turns 28 in May, has reason to feel underpaid. His talents and production show that he’s worth more than what he’s getting.

The problem is that, at his position, the supply far outweighs the demand. Ekeler’s experience proves it. He himself was undrafted in 2017. Yes, running backs can be found anywhere, and everywhere.

Every year, every major college program in America has a running back who can move the chains at the next level, if the team blocks for him. The challenge becomes teaching him to hold the football when hit by NFL defenders and trusting him to pick up NFL linebackers and defensive backs in blitz protection.

Why invest a ton of money in an older, less healthy tailback when there’s a new crop of future stars entering the draft, each and every year?

That’s been the issue for running backs for years now. Ekeler is simply the latest example of a guy who does indeed make great contributions at the position, but who also isn’t so much better than a young, cheap player to justify the dollar-for-dollar disparity in investment.

Ekeler’s not the only one feeling that pinch. Ezekiel Elliott got cut by the Cowboys in lieu of being paid $10.4 million, and it’s been crickets so far for his services. Kareem Hunt led the league in rushing in 2017, and his name hasn’t been mentioned since free agency began. Leonard Fournette and Jerick McKinnon are available for anyone who wants them and, so far, no one does.

Then there are the aging running backs with eight-figure salaries. The Titans reportedly have tried to trade Derrick Henry. Joe Mixon remains in danger of being squeezed to take less in Cincinnati, or be released. Dalvin Cook‘s status remains one of multiple unsolved roster mysteries in Minnesota. And the Saints’ decision to sign 2022 touchdown machine Jamaal Williams raises questions about Alvin Kamara‘s short- and long-term future in New Orleans.

Look at the Williams deal. Three years, $12 million. For a guy who scored 17 touchdowns last year.

No, the market for running backs isn’t what it once was. It hasn’t been what it used to be for a long time. It’s why former NFL running back Ben Tate once said that, if he could do it all over again, he would have played a different position.

That’s the lesson for young players who, as the best athletes on the youth football field, end up being pigeonholed at running back. As the best athlete on the field, it’s important to eventually take a stand and move to a spot that will give the player a better chance to have a more fruitful career in the NFL.

13 responses to "There's no land rush for Austin Ekeler

  1. Not even mentioned is Barkley who isn’t finding interest from any team willing to give up 2 #1s and they haven’t agreed on his value with the Giants. Running back market is flat. McCaffrey and Barkley offer different skill sets and should receive more money than the rest.

  2. Jahmyr Gibbs from Bama and Bijan Robinson from Texas are the prototype of the RB who is going to get paid in the NFL of today and in the future. Blazing speed, WR skills out of the backfield, can pass protect, and oh by the way can carry the rock too. GMs no longer want to pay top dollar to a bell cow RB and then also carry a “3rd down specialist.” They want their RB1 to have the full package of skills and be a 3-down guy. Not saying Ekeler isn’t all that, in fact he’s damn good, but the bar for RBs is higher than it’s ever been.

  3. Should have asked for a raise and held out a few years ago. 27-28 is like the expiration date for NFL RB’s. Plenty of options in the draft and desperate free agents (which he soon will be one) that will work for cheap. Bold move trade him and a pick to the Titans for Henry, who looks like he has one maybe two years left and go all in while Herbert is still cheap.

  4. Clearly, the message to players at all ages and levels is that it is better to be a receiver who can run the ball than it is to be a running back who can catch. Deebo had to threaten to sit out before he got what he clearly deserved, Ekeler should have done that years ago, if not to just get away from the dumpster fire that is the chargers’ front office.

  5. Thanks the NFL for changing the game. In the 70’s, running backs reigned supreme. You could be up receivers all the way down the field. Now, can’t touch em, so they get so much action. And often single backfields as well. Not enough jobs for all the folks, kinda like buggy whips.

  6. Paying top dollar for any RB is becoming extinct. Most fade quickly as they approach 30 and as the article points out, a steady supply of younger, fresher and cheaper options are available every year. Maybe rookie contracts need to change for the position. If a guy enters the league at 21 he’s probably looking at one payday before it’s over. Paying more for past work just isn’t happening.

  8. “Running backs aren’t valued the way they should be”
    ————
    Says who? Having an amazing rb as opposed to an average caliber starting rb doesn’t raise a team tremendously. The fact that their careers are short also makes no difference to how they should be valued since your paying them for the value they bring to the field and the team. Now I’m not saying that rbs are a dime a dozen like many say but even the best are only worth a certain amount more.

  9. Not a Chargers fan,… but I have used Eckler in my weekly NFL Fantasy teams often. He’s a stud. Reminds of L Tomlinson in his heyday. Excellent pass catcher and he’s a slasher.

  10. Look at the Williams deal. Three years, $12 million. For a guy who scored 17 touchdowns last year.

    That’s the lesson for young players who, as the best athletes on the youth football field, end up being pigeonholed at running back. As the best athlete on the field, it’s important to eventually take a stand and move to a spot that will give the player a better chance to have a more fruitful career in the NFL.
    ==========================

    First off let me address Williams 3yr $12mil deal, that’s about all he deserved even with 17TD last season, here’s some numbers see if you know what they are. 2586yds, 13TDs, 601yds, 4TDs, 517.2yds, 2.6TDs? The first two numbers are Williams total yards for his first 5 seasons and the total TDs scored in those 5 seasons, the third and forth numbers are his best season and TDs out of his first 5 seasons, the fifth and sixth are his average yards and TDs over those 5 season, the point is last season was an anomaly not the norm so he’s more likely going to have numbers closer to those first 5 seasons than he will have numbers like last season!
    [
    Strangely I agree with Mike on this and I’ve said this before, if these teams don’t start paying the best RBs in the NFL like they’re the best RBs it won’t be long until they can’t find any good RBs because those players will move to other positions where they can get paid! RBs have been getting the shaft for a decade or more now and according to what Adrian Peterson got way back in 2011 the top RBs should be getting the same money as the top WR are getting, there isn’t a position on the team that is asked to do more than a RB, 300-400 touches a year, the beating they put their body through, I wouldn’t blame them if they all got together and went on strike for better pay.

  11. Don’t forget the Cowpie Bearded Woman Beater is still out there with his bad hair and overgrown beard.

  12. Not sure what is meant with “not valued as it should be”. There are plenty of RBs taken in the 3rd, 4th and 5th round that perform quite well. it is more likely that the position was overvalued in the past rather than undervalued now. There are just too many guys that can do a good job there. There are elite RBs but they do not impact SB contention in any meaningful way today.

  13. A reliable RB who can gain yards up the middle, between the tackles, is worth his weight in gold and then some. They allow the OL to become attackers, not defenders. They chew up the clock and keep heat off the QB. They’re a big reason why a QB has time to throw to a flashy WR. I’m always amazed when teams let guys like that walk.

