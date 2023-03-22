Vikings agree to terms with Troy Reeder

Getty Images

Minnesota has added a linebacker.

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they agreed to terms with Troy Reeder.

Reeder, who turns 29 in September, started his career with the Rams — helping the club win Super Bowl LVI. But he switched his home locker room at SoFi Stadium in 2022, playing for the Chargers.

He was on the field for 68 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps in 2022 along with six percent of defensive snaps.

Reeder has been durable, as he hasn’t missed a game since making the Rams out of 2019 training camp.

Reeder’s recorded 241 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, eight QB hits, 5.0 sacks, and two interceptions in his 66 career games.

The Vikings also announced they’ve agreed to terms with receiver Brandon Powell, whose signing had been reported earlier on Wednesday.