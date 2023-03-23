Bears sign Dylan Cole

Getty Images

The Bears are adding a linebacker who should also be a heavy special teams contributor.

Chicago has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with Dylan Cole, the team announced on Thursday.

Cole spent the last two seasons with the Titans. In 2022, he appeared in 15 games with eight starts, recording 64 total tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack.

But while Cole played 37.5 percent of defensive snaps, he was on the field for 65.9 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Cole was also a heavy special teams contributor in his first four seasons with the Texans.

In 61 career games with nine starts, Cole has recorded 147 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions.