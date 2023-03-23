Bryce Young declines to weigh in at Pro Day workout

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2023, 1:31 PM EDT
As he prepares to enter the NFL, former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has a pair of significant red flags. One is undeniably flapping in the breeze. The other is a little more fuzzy.

His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-/18 inches. That’s what his height will be for all of his NFL career, barring a late-life growth spurt.

His weight at the Combine was 204 pounds. But he didn’t work out there. At his Pro Day, where he will work out, he declined to get back on the scale.

There’s a little hocus focus going on with this. Young quite possibly deliberately gained weight before the Combine, in order to get north of 200 pounds. Now, for when he’ll be scrutinized as he moves around, he’s back down to his playing weight — likely well south of the 200-pound mark.

Weight is nearly as important as height for NFL quarterbacks. Short is one thing. Slight of frame is another.

Look at how Tua Tagovailoa was rag-dolled around in 2022, resulting in two (three) concussions after his helmet struck the turf.

So how much does Young weigh on the field? Listed by Alabama as six-feet and 194 pounds, how can anyone trust the latter number when the former number is clearly the product of tippytoes and/or heightening?

It’s a clunky, goofy way to obscure the truth. And the truth is that, whatever Young currently weighs, he fears the number is low enough that it will hurt his final draft position.

23 responses to “Bryce Young declines to weigh in at Pro Day workout

  1. I am afraid that my Texan’s are going to draft this guy. We would be better off trading the #2 down for a bunch of picks, and fill our other needs. Then draft a QB NEXT year.

  3. He’ll be the 3rd quarterback taken in this draft, and the team that ends up drafting him will end up with regrets after realizing they just wasted a top pick on a backup

  5. Wonder if any NFL teams will actually fall for this facade. Young obviously got chubby for the combine to weigh over 200, didn’t throw or workout because he was out of playing shape, and now cut back down to his normal playing weight for pro day workouts and drills. Anyone with eyes can see he never played close to 200 pounds.

  6. That’s OK. Contrary to the casual misconception, Bama’s OL this last season was not good. In fact the team as a whole was arguably the least talented of the Saban era and severely lacked the player leadership that has been the hallmark there, and Bryce still produced. If all this size angst causes him to drop far enough to a team that has a decent OL and he will do just fine in the NFL. The idea that Anthony Richardson and Will Levis could/should be drafted ahead of him because they do a better job of looking the part is absurd.

  7. IF he could print and eat the hype said about him, he’d be 300 pounds already.

  9. Bryce Young is a better passer than Jalen Hurts, Tua, or Kyle Murray. And they are all great. This young man is a field general and will do as well as his offensive line allows him.

  11. Without the height they fear his slight,without the weight they fear his fate.the pros are bigger, faster and stronger than anything he has ever played against as a slightly built quarterback in college.it will be a big gamble to take him high in the draft as you must teach him not only the nfl game but worry every play about him surviving to call another play.

  12. If my team drafted this young man, I’d be terrified. Doesn’t mean it couldn’t work out fine, but yikes.

  15. Maybe he actually gained a bunch of weight after that dinner with the Panthers contingent last night.

  16. The way the NFL measures the height of quarterbacks is a bit misleading. Okay, so Bryce Young is five feet ten inches tall … so what? The more accurate measurement would be to measure him (and others) from the ground to the top of his eyes. Who really cares how “tall” his forehead is – from the top of his eyes to the top of his head – except maybe the equipment manager? The TRUE MEASUREMENT is from the ground to the eyeball, since the eyeballs are the organs that will allow a quarterback to see over, under or around linemen to where the receivers are running their routes.

  17. Declines to work out at the combine, declines to step on a scale at pro day but expexts to earn 30+millions guaranteed as a top pic. Not my kind of attitude.

  19. Somewhere in a far off land, Fran Tarkenton is silently questioning how he could have gotten 47,000 passing yards, 340 TDs, 3,600 rushing yes, and 34 tds all at the exact same size as Bryce Young. Not to mention an MVP award and some silly yellow jacket.

  20. His height was measured at the Scouting Combine as five feet, 10-/18 inches.

    *******

    So he’s 5 feet and just over a half inch?

  22. bozobiden says:
    March 23, 2023 at 1:38 pm

    He’ll be the 3rd quarterback taken in this draft, and the team that ends up drafting him will end up with regrets after realizing they just wasted a top pick on a backup
    ______________________________

    So, it happens all the time. But he will be better than Mayfield, Darnold, Mac Jones, etc.

  23. Dude needs to spend some time in the weight room.
    At 5’10,” There’s no way he should weigh his listed college weight of 183lbs if he actually worked out hard/smart.

