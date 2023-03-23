Buccaneers release Ryan Succop

Getty Images

The Buccaneers will move on to a different kicker.

Tampa Bay released Succop on Thursday, the team announced.

Head coach Todd Bowles mentioned in January that though Succop was efficient, the Bucs needed to be able to hit longer field goals. Succop was 2-of-7 on attempts of at least 50 yards, with an average distance of 52.3 yards.

Succop also did not handle kickoff duties for the Bucs.

In all, Succop hit 81.6 percent of his field goals in 2022 and was 24-of-25 on extra points.

Succop had been with the Buccaneers since 2020, helping the team win Super Bowl LV.

A seventh-round pick in 2009, Succop has connected on 82.9 percent of his 386 career field goals and 96.1 percent of his extra points. Succop has kicked for the Chiefs, Titans, and Bucs.