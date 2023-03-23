Calais Campbell visited with Jaguars on Thursday

Getty Images

Could a reunion be in order?

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell took a free-agent visit with the Jaguars on Thursday, according to Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com.

Campbell, who was released by the Ravens earlier this month, played for Jacksonville from 2017-2019. He was selected as a Pro Bowler in all three seasons and recorded the only seasons of double-digit sack totals of his career in 2017 and 2018.

Campbell was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, recording 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits that season.

Last year with the Ravens, Campbell recorded 5.5 sacks with four tackles for loss and 14 QB hits in 14 games.

Campbell was also slated to take a visit with the Falcons this week.

A second-round pick in 2008, Campbell turns 37 in September.