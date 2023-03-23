Commanders announce addition of Trent Scott

Getty Images

The Commanders have announced the signing of free agent offensive lineman Trent Scott.

He can play guard or tackle and played the role of swing tackle in Pittsburgh last season, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps in eight games and one start.

Scott, 29, made his NFL debut with the Chargers in 2018 and spent two seasons there and two more in Carolina before joining the Steelers before last season.

He has played 61 games with 21 starts in his time with those three teams.

Scott becomes the fourth offensive tackle on the team and leaves the Steelers with only Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. at the position.

The Steelers, including vice president of player personnel Dan Rooney Jr., coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan, had dinner with four Ohio State prospects on Tuesday night. Ohio State offensive tackles Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson were two of the players, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports.