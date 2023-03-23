Ezekiel Elliott wants to wear No. 15 jersey, as he did at Ohio State

We don’t know which jersey Ezekiel Elliott will wear this season, but Elliott did reveal what number he wants to wear: 15.

Elliott wrote on Twitter today that he wants to go back to the No. 15 jersey that he wore at Ohio State.

I want my #15 back,” Elliott wrote.

When Elliott was drafted in 2016, running backs could only wear jersey numbers 20-49, and so he chose No. 21, which he has worn throughout his NFL career. But in 2021 the NFL relaxed its jersey number rules, allowing running backs to wear any number from 1-49 and 80-89. So now Elliott could wear No. 15 again.

Of course, first he’ll need to find a team, and if that team has a player already wearing No. 15, Elliott would have to persuade that player to give him No. 15, which in the NFL typically means writing a teammate a five-figure check. Elliott is apparently ready for that expense, even though he’ll make a lot less money this year.

