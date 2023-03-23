Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes pay cut to stay with Lions

Getty Images

Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will play another year in Detroit after agreeing to a pay cut.

The Lions and Vaitai have agreed to reduce his base salary from $9.4 million to $3 million for the 2023 season and make 2024 a void year, according to multiple reports.

That gives the Lions some salary cap relief and gives Vaitai a chance to have a good season in Detroit this year and then hit free agency next year, a year earlier than he would have. The Lions likely would have cut Vaitai if he hadn’t agreed to the pay cut.

The 29-year-old Vaitai was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Eagles who has undeniable talent but has struggled to get on the field and stay on the field consistently. Last year he missed the entire season after suffering a back injury in the preseason finale.