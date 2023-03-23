Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes pay cut to stay with Lions

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will play another year in Detroit after agreeing to a pay cut.

The Lions and Vaitai have agreed to reduce his base salary from $9.4 million to $3 million for the 2023 season and make 2024 a void year, according to multiple reports.

That gives the Lions some salary cap relief and gives Vaitai a chance to have a good season in Detroit this year and then hit free agency next year, a year earlier than he would have. The Lions likely would have cut Vaitai if he hadn’t agreed to the pay cut.

The 29-year-old Vaitai was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Eagles who has undeniable talent but has struggled to get on the field and stay on the field consistently. Last year he missed the entire season after suffering a back injury in the preseason finale.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes pay cut to stay with Lions

  1. Wise move for both sides. Let’s hope he returns to form and has a killer year and earns another high contract for the years to come.

  2. By signing Graham Glasgow and retaining Big V the Lion’s offensive line has a chance to take another step towards being one of the best in the NFL. They were really good last year playing the entire year with a career backup at right guard.

  3. Hard to fathom why they kept him given he’s never done a thing as a Lion and was a backup before Quinn signed him to a terrible contract. I get that they actually saved more under the cap than cutting him, but he’s a likely cut anyway. Maybe they just put him on IR again to keep the savings higher than a cut. There’s no way he’s beating out Glasgow.

  4. I wish him the best in his career recovery. Taking a pay cut to stay with the Lions is truly rock bottom.

  5. The dude has been on the sideline in street clothes almost as much as Zion Williamson

  7. Thats just because he finally the Lions to spell his name right, and he ain’t goin thru that again!

  8. BigV was pretty good in Philly, graduate of JSA, Jeff Stoutland University. “Mr. holmes, it’s howard roseman on line 1”

  9. Regardless of how much he underperformed the contract Quinn gave him, he’s still a valuable depth piece at minimum. People forget how good he was in 21′ when he did stay on the field and switched from RT to RG. We desperately missed him last season so it’s a good sign that he’s sticking around which means he’s recovered from that back injury after a year on the sidelines. Lions OL is just a step below the Eagles ridiculously good unit.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.