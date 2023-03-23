Isaac Yiadom returns to Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have re-signed defensive back Isaac Yiadom, according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Thursday.

He originally joined the Saints on Nov. 17, signing with their practice squad two days after the Texans cut him. Yiadom played in six games with New Orleans last season, seeing action on 111 special teams snaps in six games.

He played three games with the Texans, getting two defensive snaps and 64 on special teams.

Yiadom entered the league as a third-round pick of the Broncos in 2018. Denver traded him to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season, and the Broncos traded him to the Packers before the 2021 season.

He has played for five teams in his career, never spending more than two seasons in one place.

In his career, Yiadom has 121 tackles, one sack, 12 pass breakups and a forced fumble.