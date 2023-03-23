JuJu Smith-Schuster eager to play with Mac Jones in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2023, 7:36 AM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
New Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says playing with quarterback Mac Jones is one of the reasons he’s excited to be a Patriot.

Smith-Schuster said he liked what he saw of Jones watching him in his first two NFL seasons, and Smith-Schuster has already seen Jones working out at the Patriots’ facility.

“I have not thrown with Mac yet. But just watching film and just watching him, that dude loves, breathes New England,” Smith-Schuster said on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via MassLive.com. “He’s the definition of a Patriot. Even in my short time, my 24 hours of being in New England, he was there, constantly working out with the guys, just getting after it, getting in the books. I mean, he’s a rookie Pro Bowler. So they do have a lot of potential and I can’t wait to get right with him.”

After his impressive rookie season, Jones took plenty of criticism in Year 2, with some even wanting him benched for Bailey Zappe last year. But Smith-Schuster says he has no doubt that Jones is a quarterback he wants throwing to him.

24 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster eager to play with Mac Jones in New England

  1. I put the over-under at four games before JuJu and Mac are screaming at each other on the sideline.

  3. I’m calling nonsense on this! Who’d prefer to play with what’s tantamount to a very good backup QB versus a 1st ballot hall of fame QB who is likely to be in the conference championship game and super bowl every year?! I get that he wants to support his new teammate, but he should curb his enthusiasm! There’s no need to say this out loud!

  5. I’m glad it wasn’t just about the money. Did I say ‘money’? I meant ‘respect’.

  8. I can’t wait to see Mac shut all his critics up now that BoB is there to coach him up & as the OC….& they even have a new qualified line coach too…FA has been solid so far & can’t wait for the draft!!!
    JJSS just needs to stay healthy & focused on football & he’ll have an AWESOME year with Mac feeding him the ball!!!

  10. Of course he is…you get over paid you will say and do some crazy stuff. But I am taking the Pats homer attitude if we have another losing season it doesn’t count because I don’t care.

  13. The storm is brewing and in the eye is macaroni freaken Jones! League is on notice!

  14. Gonna be interesting. He ran his mouth so much after playing with the best in the league. That team didn’t want him, now he’s gonna play with a bottom 15 QB. I will be watching to see how this goes. Get ya popcorn ready.

  16. Wait, what?

    As a Dolphins fan, I can’t wait for the Jones, Smith, Parker, Gesicki offense either.

    So happy Belichek didn’t retire.

  17. So you left the Chiefs (Mahomes) to go to the Patriots for Jones & NOT the contract…..ya right.

  18. LOL!

    New England is turning into a bottom dweller squad, picking up scraps off the floor to try and put together a football team.

    BB just retire before you put a stain on your career of excellence. The Patriots reign is long over and not returning for decades!

  19. Nothing against Mac, but JuJu should be more excited about playing with the guy who set the FBS records for single season touchdown passes and passing yards.

  21. “Eager” to play with Mac Jones, after just having played with one of the all time great QB’s in NFL history? We’re not buying what you’re selling JuJu.

  23. Bill O’Brien being the OC is as big as anything that happened this offseason in NE.

