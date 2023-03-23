Lamar Jackson contends Ken Francis “never tried to negotiate for me”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has developed a playbook for dealing with media reports that he doesn’t like.

True or not, he just denies them in a tweet.

That’s what he did in response to a tweet regarding the memo from the NFL alerting all teams to the fact that Ken Francis “may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson.”

“Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” Jackson tweeted.

While it’s theoretically possible that Francis, whom Jackson has admitted is his business partner, may have contacted teams without Jackson’s knowledge, Francis has absolutely contacted multiple teams trying to spark negotiations toward an offer sheet.

It’s also believed Francis has been communicating with reporters regarding Lamar’s situation. Which would help explain how ESPN.com so quickly tracked Francis down and secured a predictable denial.

I don’t speak for Lamar,” Francis told ESPN.com.

It’s unclear why Jackson and Francis would so fervently deny something that is true. Maybe Jackson, who has held himself out stubbornly and resolutely as being self-represented, wants to continue to perpetuate that perception. Or maybe he doesn’t want to anger the NFL Players Association, which has been helping him negotiate with the Ravens.

Regardless, Francis contacted multiple teams in an effort to entice them to pursue Lamar. Now, all teams have been told to communicate only with Lamar, unless and until he hires an NFLPA-certified agent.

  2. Honestly these repeated cases of poor judgment are why nobody is trying to sign him. Nobody wants to pay about $250 million to a player who makes such bad decisions.

  5. I’m a big time Lamar supporter since day 1 but come on Lamar get an agent!! End this circus

  6. Lamar never said he didn’t contact teams on his behalf. He said he wasn’t “negotiating”. Lamar may have the idea that Francis was just getting teams information and nothing more. That’s the first part of negotiating in my mind, but Lamar may see it differently.

  8. Lamar displays all of the qualities of a franchise QB. He has sound judgement and decision making ability, integrity, and intelligence. The man is a complete moron and is costing himself money every day. I love watching this ship sink.

  9. Jackson is an embarrassment to himself and all the other dudes in the league trying to earn a buck.

  11. Greed is crippling. This dude is sealing his fate in the NFL.

    Always hire a good plumber, an electrician, a mechanic, a CPA, and if you’re an NFL franchise quarterback, an agent.

    He is losing millions by the week.

    This is really sad.

