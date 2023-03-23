Laremy Tunsil: The Texans are going to turn it around quickly

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2023, 8:29 AM EDT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
The Texans have gone 4-12, 4-13 and 3-13-1 over the last three seasons, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil says that trend is about to change.

Tunsil, who signed a new contract with the Texans this week, said he wanted to stay in Houston in part because he genuinely believes the Texans are going to be winners soon.

“I believe this organization is going to turn it around quickly,” he said. “This organization is on the rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building. He’s a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. Getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We’re trying to get things turned around.”

The Texans, who own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, will likely start a rookie quarterback this season, and that’s part of the reason they wanted to keep Tunsil around. They look like a rebuilding team, but Tunsil thinks they can rebuild quickly.

6 responses to “Laremy Tunsil: The Texans are going to turn it around quickly

  1. The Texans have quietly filled a lot of holes with FA so far. Defense and O line are greatly improved and offense has added a few quality skill guys. They lack stars and of course, a QB but with a decent draft they should be on their way to becoming a much more competitive team.

  3. The Texans will rebound, but their roster is still in shambles. Outside of Tunsil, Pearce, Stingley, Pitrie, Metchie…who are they looking at on the roster right now as long-term building blocks? Yes, they’ll get a great QB in the draft, but he’ll be throwing to (checks list) Metchie, Robert Woods, and Dalton Schultz. The Schultz & Singletary adds from the past few days are nice, and they have some solid talent on the OL but a lot of ho-hum vets and not a lot of foundational talent. This draft needs to be huge for them, and they have a ton of cap space going into 2024. If they hit on this year’s selections, especially at QB, 2024 could be fun for them, new uniforms and all.

  4. The Texans are on the rise .
    All they need is a fantastic QB and an amazing draft.
    Good luck with that.

