NFL directs teams to not negotiate with Ken Francis regarding Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

As recently reported, a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has been contacting teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL sent a memo to all teams on Wednesday instructing them not to negotiate with this person.

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a Nonexclusive Franchise Tender with the Baltimore Ravens,” the memo begins.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Player Contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA certified agent.

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.”

Although the memo uses the term “may be,” the truth is stronger than that. Francis is, or at least was, contacting teams. Multiple teams.

Teams may communicate only with Jackson, unless and until he hires an NFLPA-certified agent.