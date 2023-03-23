NFL directs teams to not negotiate with Ken Francis regarding Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT
As recently reported, a representative not certified by the NFL Players Association has been contacting teams on behalf of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The NFL sent a memo to all teams on Wednesday instructing them not to negotiate with this person.

“The NFLPA has informed us that a person by the name of Ken Francis, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations with or concerning Lamar Jackson, who is currently under a Nonexclusive Franchise Tender with the Baltimore Ravens,” the memo begins.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.

“Clubs are reminded that, under Article 48 of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, an Offer Sheet, which may result in an NFL Player Contract, may only be negotiated with the player, if he is acting on his own behalf, or with the player’s NFLPA certified agent. To be clear, Mr. Jackson is not currently represented by an NFLPA certified agent.

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.”

Although the memo uses the term “may be,” the truth is stronger than that. Francis is, or at least was, contacting teams. Multiple teams.

Teams may communicate only with Jackson, unless and until he hires an NFLPA-certified agent.

11 responses to “NFL directs teams to not negotiate with Ken Francis regarding Lamar Jackson

  1. Lamar Jackson out here single handedly sabotaging his own career. Can’t make this stuff up.

  3. At this point, this is pointless news. The media needs to report things that have substance. If PFT is telling me based on this article that an unauthorized person is trying negotiate contracts, then that’s like me trying to reach out to teams. Pleasez report LEGIT news about Lamar Jackson.

  4. Pretty clear that this is wanted by the NFL and NFLPA. Players do not have the right for just anyone to work on the player’s behalf. Maybe Lamar doesn’t care for this arrangement. Still, that’s what it is and him not trying to do everything the wrong way just shows he’s either extremely arrogant or extremely clueless…

  5. Lamar needs an agent. He would have so many more stories and reports out in his favor if he did, but as it is, all the stories i read portray him as being in over his head, and without any real offers as a result… im really rooting for him here but he needs to get out of his own way and take control of the narratives swirling around his name, and like us all, he needs help, and like us all, it’s hard to ask for it when we need it most. His time is now and i hope he gets all he can from it

  7. The owners and agents don’t like when a stranger like Saint Omni walks into the good ol boys club and disrupts the status quo. Agents like the deal they got right now.

  8. Such an amateur! LJ can afford a proper agent. He’s becoming more of a laughing stock by the minute.

  9. Lamar saves $6M on agent commissions but loses $60M on time and contract value. Dude could have had something similar to Josh Allen last year. You’re not making up that year in any savings from paying the agent fee.

  10. rumor has it that if Ken Francis doesn’t work out, Lamar has contacted Homer Simpson to represent him…

  11. It’s not nice to say, but Lamar Jackson is not a smart man. He simply cannot see how penny-wise and pound foolish he is.

