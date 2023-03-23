Ozzie Newsome: Ravens’ owner said Deshaun Watson’s contract created some problems

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2023, 4:06 AM EDT
Since the Browns signed Deshaun Watson to an unprecedented fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract last year, other owners have refused to follow suit on guaranteed contracts. And Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome is acknowledging that his team sees Watson’s contract as a stumbling block to getting things done with Lamar Jackson.

Newsome, who was the Ravens’ General Manager for 17 years before stepping back to the Executive V.P. role in 2019, said on the Bernie Kosar Show that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti views the Watson contract as a problem.

“Every club has to do what they have to do with contracts,” Newsome said. “I don’t worry about what other people do, but our owner did say that contract did create some problems. We have to figure out if that’s going to be the norm or is that an outlier. We don’t know.”

Bisciotti and other NFL owners don’t want to see Watson’s contract become the norm, and the NFL Players Association has accused the owners of colluding to prevent fully guaranteed contracts from becoming the norm.

Jackson remains unsigned two weeks after the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him, and his desire for a bigger guarantee than any owner wants to pay appears to be the primary reason he hasn’t signed with either the Ravens or any other team.

11 responses to “Ozzie Newsome: Ravens’ owner said Deshaun Watson’s contract created some problems

  1. I am a big-time Ravens fan, and I sure hope the Colts trade two 1sts for him. If we can get the 4th overall pick this year, and their 1st next year, it would be great for our team.

  2. Yes. If an organization wants to go out on a limb with a large guaranteed contract, let them. BUT, don’t follow suit if conditions don’t make it suitable for your organization. Jackson is a runner and has experienced injuries lately. Bad combination for a fully guaranteed contract. Let another team take that risk.

  3. This is all b.s…

    It’s collusion.. plain and simple.

    The NFL Salary cap is 224 Million…

    Each team gets over 260 million a season in the TV contract deal alone…

    I’d imagine that for most teams the TV contact alone pays for all of the Players , coaches and staff…

    They don’t wvwn have to sell tickets… thats all Gravy

  5. ravenhawks says:
    March 23, 2023 at 4:12 am
    I’m a Ravens fan too. And I hope we give Jackson a 5 year $231 million fully guaranteed deal. $46 Million a year will be a bargain in 2 years and the problem has been Decosta has not drafted well since taking over. Without Jackson this is a complete rebuild.

  6. Let’s see all the negative Lamar comments in 1,2,3… Which makes no sense, whatsoever. First of all, if Lamar was no good, as you all like to portray, then there wouldn’t be all this press about him, and you wouldn’t waste your time posting. If Mac Jones were in contract talks, would there be this much news about him or would you even waste your time posting on every Mac thread? No, because he sucks. Rodgers and Jackson are dominating the football news with numerous reports in a single day because they are great players. As much as you PFT posters hate to admit it, Lamar is a top QB in this league, plain and simple. So, continue your hate, but remember why you are really posting…because deep down, you know dude got game.

  7. Let´s see how some mega-long(!)-term-extensions over the last few years worked out (just some examples, You´re invited to complete the list):

    Mahomes – worked great
    Watson – failed miserably
    Wentz from eagles: failed miserably
    Goff from rams perspective – failed
    Josh Allen – worked great
    R- Wilson – failes miserably
    Rodgers – failed (miserably?)
    Prescott – so and so
    Murray – failed miserably
    Daniel Jones – to be determined..

    So You have a quarter of a billion decision. 2 worked, 6 failed.
    Now, what do we lern from that?

  8. “That contract did cause some problems”. In other words, Ozzie is saying that Bisciotti spoke with the other owners and they all agreed not to sign players to fully guaranteed contracts. That is the very definition of collusion.

    And who do you plan to have playing quarterback while the Ravens are making those picks?

  10. Market dynamics is rarely mentioned as a factor in this standoff. The fact is the market is different now for QBs then it was for D Watson. Watson got a desperate offer with multiple teams bidding for his services. Last year only one QB went in the first round of the draft. This year 4 or 5 QBs will go in the first round and multiple free agents changed teams as starters. Next year’s QB draft looks strong. Jackson is most likely past his prime and has displayed none of the qualities needed to lead a team to a super bowl carrying a bloated salary.

