Panthers tout trade to No. 1 as partial justification for price hike

The Carolina Panthers are increasing their ticket prices. The justification for doing so includes their recent move to the top of the 2023 draft.

Via Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal, tickets will increase by an average of $6 per seat per game. Non-premium tickets will average $109 per game.

It amount to an increase of 5.8 percent over 2022.

The Panthers announced the price hike with a letter and video to season-ticket holders. The communication touts, among other things, the recent trade that pushed the Panthers from No. 9 to No. 1 in the draft.

Other selling points include the arrival of new head coach Frank Reich and a very strong group of assistant coaches.

Like everything else, proper price point is a product of supply and demand — along with reality that tickets routinely get resold for an even higher price, especially if the team is good.