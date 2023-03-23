Panthers tout trade to No. 1 as partial justification for price hike

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are increasing their ticket prices. The justification for doing so includes their recent move to the top of the 2023 draft.

Via Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal, tickets will increase by an average of $6 per seat per game. Non-premium tickets will average $109 per game.

It amount to an increase of 5.8 percent over 2022.

The Panthers announced the price hike with a letter and video to season-ticket holders. The communication touts, among other things, the recent trade that pushed the Panthers from No. 9 to No. 1 in the draft.

Other selling points include the arrival of new head coach Frank Reich and a very strong group of assistant coaches.

Like everything else, proper price point is a product of supply and demand — along with reality that tickets routinely get resold for an even higher price, especially if the team is good.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Panthers tout trade to No. 1 as partial justification for price hike

  1. And they’ll be lowering the price once the reality of the lame pick that they’ll make shows itself.

  2. The rest of the NFC South Hoping the Panthers draft Stroud (the generic Cam Newton) and not Bryce Young (possibly the next Drew Brees)…

  3. They’ll blow the pick Any way .
    I’m sure they’ll draft an undersized defensive tackle

  7. Still have to pay a coach and trading draft picks doesn’t involve cash but good try though…

  10. I would take 5.8 percent a year….my team was 8.7 percent and in last 10 years is close to double the price. On the bright side, I dont have to stay up late on draft day as they usually pick top 10.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.