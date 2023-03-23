Report: Ezekiel Elliott deciding between Jets, Bengals, and Eagles

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 23, 2023, 3:56 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Earlier on Thursday, free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott posted on Twitter that he’d like to wear No. 15 next year.

Of course, Elliott will need a new team for that. But to this point, there’s been limited reports of interest in him on the open market.

Now, that’s changed.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott is deciding between the Bengals, Jets, and Eagles and wants to choose a team by the end of next week.

The Cowboys released Elliott earlier this month rather than paying him a $10.9 million base salary for 2023 with a cap number of $16.72 million.

A source told PFT earlier this month that the chances of Elliott returning to Dallas were “slim.”

Elliott rushed for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns in 15 games last season and caught 17 passes for 92 yards. It was the first time Elliott, who turns 28 in July, finished a season with fewer than 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

Fortunately for Elliott, the Bengals and Eagles don’t currently have a No. 15 on their roster and the Jets’ No. 15 is quarterback Chris Streveler.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Report: Ezekiel Elliott deciding between Jets, Bengals, and Eagles

  4. The Eagles don’t have a #15 on their roster because the great Steve Van Buren wore it and its retired.

  6. Eagles? Please no! I still remember Demarco Murray sliding to avoid contact in an Eagle uniform. Hopefully it’s just his agent blowing smoke to create a market.

  7. Since he wants his #15 back, the Jets are the only team with a player currently using it. A-Aron might like Zeke’s blocking but who know what he will look like in a new system? He’s got the OSU connection to the Bengals and Burrow. The Eagles might actually be a decent fit. It all depends on what he’s willing to accept contract wise. For $5M and incentives that could take it to $7-10 he would be a good pick-up.

  10. He may be interested in those teams, but are those teams interested in him??

  11. Hope he chooses Jets and they pay insane amount for him only to trade/cut him next year

  16. I hope the Jets get Rodgers and Zeke and OBJ. Too many egos. Playing with fire. Gonna get burned.

  17. I really doubt it that the Eagles are seriously considering him. The Fanbase would have trouble excepting it and it’s not like we really need him. I would be fine with Boston Scott and Penny not to mention Gainwell.

  18. graysobr says:
    March 23, 2023 at 4:01 pm

    The Eagles don’t have a #15 on their roster because the great Steve Van Buren wore it and its retired.

    —-/—-/—-/—-/—-/—-/—-/

    Zeke don’t care. He never heard of Steve Van Buren. Besides, Zeke says that was way back in the 1900’s. Nobody remembers anybody from the 1900’s. Give me my No.15.

  19. Bungles are a poverty franchise. Good luck taking a school bus to a university practice field!

  23. He might be 27 but with all of those carries his body is more like a 30-32 year old running back.

    The Eagles would allow him to play the Cowboys at least twice a year. The Bengles would bring him back to the state where he played in college and the Jets would be the opportunity to maybe get some marketing money. I don’t have a team out of these three. It would be interesting if he played with Rodgers and Odell in NY but I think it would be more fun to see him play against the Cowboys. Even with all of the carries that he has had he still finds a way to get into the end zone.

  25. He can say that, but it means nothing. His agent will be hard-pressed to find someone who actually wants HIM.

  26. I’d rather see the Bengal’s take a 3rd rounder to replace Perine, but his experience is certainly valuable.

    The Jets are trying to be the new Rams of buying games, so don’t go there, best fit is Philly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.