Report: Joe Judge will be Patriots’ assistant head coach, work on special teams in 2023

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2023, 12:57 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Last year, after Joe Judge was fired as head coach of the Giants, he was hired by the Patriots in an offensive assistant role, and he faced plenty of criticism as quarterback Mac Jones took a step backward in his second season. This year, Judge will be back with the Patriots, but his role appears to be different.

Judge will be an assistant head coach, have some personnel responsibilities, and work with the special teams coaches, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

Working on special teams would seem to make more sense than the way Belichick employed Judge last year as a quarterbacks coach. Judge was a special teams coach for most of his career as an assistant, including five years as the Patriots’ special teams coordinator before the Giants hired him as head coach.

Judge worked alongside Matt Patricia on the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff last season. Bill O’Brien has been hired as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator this year, and it remains unclear what if anything Patricia’s job will be in 2023.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Report: Joe Judge will be Patriots’ assistant head coach, work on special teams in 2023

  2. I’m absolutely shocked that Judge didn’t do a good job developing a young QB like Mac. I mean, Daniel Jones certainly flourished under his leadership. It was sad to see DJ regress so much when Daboll and Kafka took over.

  3. It seems that Belichick believes that all coaches can be plugged into any position and succeed. And he’s right, that plenty of coaches acquire all kinds of experience when starting out. However, I think that after you’ve been coaching for a while and get proficient in a certain area, it does a disservice to the coach, the players, & the entire team when a coach has to go through a learning phase coaching in an unfamiliar role.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.