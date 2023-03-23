Report: Raiders met with Bryce Young on Wednesday night

March 23, 2023
The Raiders may have signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but they’re still in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback.

That’s clear from their pre-draft activities, as NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports a Raiders contingent met with quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday night.

The meeting with Young occurred after his dinner with the Panthers. Young is set to work out on Thursday at Alabama’s pro day in Tuscaloosa.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft. That seems like it would be too low to select Young, as there are three QB-needy teams in the top four of the draft. And the Seahawks at No. 5 and Lions at No. 6 could also take QBs if the draft board falls their way.

But if the Raiders were to trade up, they could then possibly land the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Garoppolo’s contract made it clear that the Raiders could still be in on the QBs in the draft. Meeting with Young before his pro day further confirms that notion.

  2. I hope this isnt true. Id rather take the shot with Levis developing or maybe going defense at 7 and getting Hooker later in the draft. Id even rather take a shot with Richardson over Bryce just because i know my Raiders will stink regardless because Mcdaniels is running the show.

  3. Yeah, I don’t see the Lions taking a QB. Goff may not be the long term answer but he showed enough to buy another year, especially when next year’s QB class is widely regarded to be more promising. They’ll go BPA or trade down if a QB someone really wants is still there.

  4. If he was just a few inches taller, he would be a slam dunk number one draft pick.
    I think some teams are worried that he could be another Tua, a gifted QB who because of his size will get hurt.

  5. Raiders please PLEASE trade up to 3 and take a QB, make Anderson fall to the Lions at 6

