Report: Raiders met with Bryce Young on Wednesday night

Getty Images

The Raiders may have signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but they’re still in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback.

That’s clear from their pre-draft activities, as NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports a Raiders contingent met with quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday night.

The meeting with Young occurred after his dinner with the Panthers. Young is set to work out on Thursday at Alabama’s pro day in Tuscaloosa.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft. That seems like it would be too low to select Young, as there are three QB-needy teams in the top four of the draft. And the Seahawks at No. 5 and Lions at No. 6 could also take QBs if the draft board falls their way.

But if the Raiders were to trade up, they could then possibly land the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Garoppolo’s contract made it clear that the Raiders could still be in on the QBs in the draft. Meeting with Young before his pro day further confirms that notion.