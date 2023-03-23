Scott Fitterer: Bryce Young is at a different level in how he sees the game

USA TODAY Sports

Two down, two to go.

The Panthers are making the rounds, evaluating the top four quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 before deciding who to select with the No. 1 overall choice.

The team’s contingent had dinner with C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night before watching him throw at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, the group was in Tuscaloosa for dinner with Bryce Young before Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday.

“He held court,” Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said of Young, via Augusta Stone of the team website. “He was so well-spoken, so well thought-out. When he talked about his preparation, when he talked about how he studies, how he sees the game, he’s at a different level. He’s already at that NFL level, which is great to see.

“Nothing’s too big for him. Like, he can walk into any environment and be in total control. At 21 years old, if I walked into a restaurant, sat around with a bunch of 40, 50-year-old men, it’d be a little intimidating. Instead, he just sat there and asked us questions. We asked him questions. . . . Just a really, really solid person.”

Owners David and Nicole Tepper, Fitterer, assistant GM Dan Morgan, vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman, head coach Frank Reich, senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were on hand to see Young.

“Thought he was very fluid, very poised,” Fitterer said. “Ball came out of his hand nice and easy — plenty of arm strength. I think, overall, he managed to do well.

“Saw a lot of good things out of him. Very in control, very poised. It’s just like you thought it would be. I know I heard comments around me, like, ‘Hey, his arm is better in person than I thought,’ [from] coaches that had only seen tape. That’s from other teams, but it’s always good to hear things like that.”

Young appreciated his time with the Panthers, but he said he isn’t concerned about where he’s drafted or by whom.

“I want to present myself in the best light, but ultimately, I don’t control why I’m picked, who picks me,” Young said. “I’ll be grateful for whatever team does take a chance on me.

“But for me, I try to focus on what I can show. I try to let the meetings, the interviews, the film, and what I did today speak for itself. You know, that’s really all I can control.”

The Panthers were off to Kentucky after Young’s workout to watch Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. They will do it again next Thursday when they head to Gainesville to spend time with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.