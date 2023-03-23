Tom Brady becomes a minority owner in the Las Vegas Aces

Getty Images

Last year, Tom Brady’s path to unretirement consisted, temporarily, of buying a minority stake in the Dolphins before eventually becoming the team’s quarterback.

This year, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired an ownership interest in a team owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Via Logan Reever of 8NewsNow.com in Las Vegas, Davis announced on Thursday that Brady has purchased a piece of the WNBA franchise.

“My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games,” Brady said. “They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.”

In 2022, UFC president Dana White claimed that he brokered a deal to bring Brady to the Raiders in 2020, but that former head coach Jon Gruden vetoed it. And while Brady currently is retired — and may believe he’s retired — Brady has shown that he’s willing and able to change his mind, at any time.

At the Scouting Combine, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told PFT Live that he believes Brady is definitely retired this time. But what if Brady changes his mind? The contract that the team gave to Jimmy Garoppolo wouldn’t prevent the Raiders for signing Brady to a team-friendly deal.

Wouldn’t that be something? Jimmy G, who has notoriously has been offered free sex for life in Sin City, would be getting screwed in a very different way.