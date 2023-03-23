Will Seahawks take a quarterback with fifth overall pick?

Before and after signing quarterback Geno Smith to a multi-year deal, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the team is in play for a quarterback with the fifth overall pick in the draft.

So does he really mean it?

Smith’s deal allows the Seahawks to move on after one year and $28 million. And Drew Lock was re-signed to a very reasonable deal for a veteran backup.

So, yes, there’s room for a rookie quarterback. But, as discussed on PFT Live today, the addition of a quarterback with a top-five pick would not only undermine Smith but also create an immediate distraction for the team.

Will Smith be gone after a year? Will he be benched during the season? How much leeway will he have? When will the rookie start? Those questions and more move to the front burner if/when the Seahawks take a quarterback at No. 5.

The Seahawks are one year removed from having a team that places too much emphasis on a quarterback. Taking a quarterback with the fifth pick would welcome those complications back into the building.

The right play is to trade down (and down . . . and down), stockpiling more (and more . . . and more) picks. To make that happen, the Seahawks need to sell to teams like the Raiders at No. 7 or the Falcons at No. 8 that trading up to No. 6 may not be enough. They may need to trade with the Seahawks at No. 5, in order to have a clear shot at the best remaining quarterback.

  1. Of course, the best move is always to trade down high in the 1st and stockpile picks for literally every team. The problem with that is there are never enough stupid teams who want to move up. Rarely anyone does given the cost. How many examples can be found where the move up actually worked out to be a good thing for the team trading up? SF for Lance? Nope? Rams for Goff? Nope. Ditka’s folly for Ricky Williams? Nope.

