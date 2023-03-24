Bud Dupree to visit with Steelers

Getty Images

Is there a reunion in the works?

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, free-agent edge rusher Bud Dupree is going to visit with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh selected Dupree at No. 22 overall back in 2015 and he spent his first six seasons with the club. Dupree signed a five-year deal with the Titans as a free agent in 2021, but played just 22 games over the last two seasons. He recorded 3.0 sacks in 2021 and 4.0 sacks in 2022.

Dupree’s best seasons were in 2019 and 2020. He had 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in 2019. He also had 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits in 2020 before a knee injury prematurely ended his season.

Dupree could provide depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the edge. He has 46.5 career sacks in 103 games.