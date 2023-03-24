Byron Cowart to sign with Chiefs

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 24, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Kansas City is adding some depth to its defensive line.

The Chiefs have agreed to sign Byron Cowart, according to agency JL Sports.

Cowart spent last season with the Colts, appearing in all 17 games. He played 20 percent of the defensive snaps and 20 percent of special teams snaps, recording 12 tackles with two for loss.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Coward spent his first three seasons with the Patriots. He missed the 2021 season due to injury and the Colts claimed him after he was waived last July.

Coward has appeared in 36 games with 14 starts — all of which came in 2020. He recorded 27 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss that season.

2 responses to “Byron Cowart to sign with Chiefs

  2. This guy was the top overall recruit in his hs class , big time 5 star headed to Auburn. It looked like he was on his way to behind another big time 5 star bust when he barely do much for a few years and ended up transferring to a community college. I give him all the credit, he transferred to Maryland for his last year, worked hard, had a strong season and parlayed it getting back on prospect radar, got drafted and has grinded out a solid NFL career. Props to the hard work to pick back up and make it to the league.

