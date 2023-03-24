C.J. Gardner-Johnson has $6.5 million deal, with $1.5 million in incentives

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2023, 12:02 PM EDT
When the first reports were leaked regarding the contract signed by new Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there was a question as to whether it was a one-year, $8 million deal, or whether it was a one-year deal worth “up to” $8 million.

NFL Media reported the former. ESPN reported the latter.

In this case, the winner is . . . ESPN.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, it has a base value of $6.5 million. Gardner-Johnson can make another $1.5 million via a package of incentives — all of which require the Lions to finish in the top 16 of yards allowed.

He gets $375,000 for 70-percent playing time or $750,000 for 80-percent playing time. He also gets $375,000 for three interceptions or $750,000 for five interceptions.

So he’ll get another $375,000 or another $750,000 or another $1.125 million or another $1.5 million. Or nothing at all.

Again, even if he has 100-percent playing time and 15 or more interceptions, he gets nothing unless the Lions finish in the top half of the league defensively.

However the incentives work out, Gardner-Johnson will try to have another big season, and to hit the market again. And, presumably, to not overshoot the market in the early days, again.

8 responses to “C.J. Gardner-Johnson has $6.5 million deal, with $1.5 million in incentives

  1. He really overplayed his hand in contract demands. It’s not chump change but it’s a long ways from what he was asking i bet.

  2. eagleswin says:
    March 24, 2023 at 12:10 pm
    He really overplayed his hand in contract demands. It’s not chump change but it’s a long ways from what he was asking i bet

    —————————————

    Ya but he’s on an up and coming NFC contender that isn’t saddled with huge sums of dead money and constant contract restructures.

    He made the right call not sticking with an aging roster.

  3. “He made the right call not sticking with an aging roster.”

    …right…because roster age is Priority 1 for CJGJ…

  4. What were the Falcons thinking giving Jessie Bates 4/$64 mil when the rest of the S market was under $8 mil….LMAO!

  5. “Ya but he’s on an up and coming NFC contender”

    Hahaha, you know he signed with the Lions right?

  6. bostonblows says:
    March 24, 2023 at 12:19 pm
    Ya but he’s on an up and coming NFC contender that isn’t saddled with huge sums of dead money and constant contract restructures.

    He made the right call not sticking with an aging roster.

    Did he? Up and coming doesn’t mean they will ever actually get there and certainly doesn’t mean its going to happen this year. And do you really think he’s going to re-sign at a team friendly price to be around if Detroit ever does become a contender? I don’t, he’s all about the money.

  7. Is there any chance this dude keeps his current agent past training camp? This situation is only trumped by Lamar’s “i don’t need an agent ” stance.

  8. He WAY overplayed his hand and if those are legit his contract details, then he should fire his agent immediately. Not only did his agent drop that God-awful obnoxious tweet, but this contract is just SO bad. I get betting on yourself, but just wow.

