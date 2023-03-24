Eagles sign safety Terrell Edmunds

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Free agent safety Terrell Edmunds is heading to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have signed Edmunds to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency but has now signed two safeties this week, Edmunds and Justin Evans.

The 26-year-old Edmunds was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018. Pittsburgh didn’t pick up his fifth-year option but did sign him to a one-year contract last year, and he started 15 games, but he’ll now move on to Philadelphia.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Eagles sign safety Terrell Edmunds

  3. YESSSSS! I’m so glad that he’s off the Steelers roster. He is terrible, always out of position.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.