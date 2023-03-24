Injuries on hip-drop tackles an ongoing concern for the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2023, 3:31 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs
Getty Images

The NFL Competition Committee has not proposed a ban on hip-drop tackles. But that doesn’t mean the league doesn’t have a problem with the technique.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said today that the league is continuing to consider a potential ban on hip-drop tackles, in which a defender grabs a ball carrier from behind and then pulls him down while dropping the tackler’s own body to the ground.

“The hip-drop tackle is something we’ll look at. Something we’ll continue, that discussion,” Vincent said. “We’re going to talk about this in Arizona with the coaches to see how do we remove this technique and behavior. It’s caused some significant injuries.”

Vincent said league research indicates hip-drop tackles are 20 times as likely to cause injuries as regular tackles.

“You see it tearing up ankles, knees, it can break legs. It’s something we need to examine,” Vincent said. “It is not an illegal tackle, but is there a new rule that we may need to consider writing up for it? All the mechanics of the horse collar you see it, and we’ve seen some players with some substantial injuries.”

So while the technique isn’t being banned right now, it seems likely that a ban could be coming if the league can figure out how to define a hip-drop tackle clearly and enforce a penalty consistently.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Injuries on hip-drop tackles an ongoing concern for the NFL

  1. How about going for the throwing arm of a QB? Are they concerned about that?

  3. Oh yay, another judgement call for officials to routinely get wrong. Just what the league needs.

  5. The body slamming hip drop tackle ?? Yes you can enforce that,… but not all hip drop tackles are dangerous.

  6. I assume the commenters who are against a proposed ban on hip-drop tackles are also against the ban on horse collar tackles?

  8. I assume the commenters who are against a proposed ban on hip-drop tackles are also against the ban on horse collar tackles?
    _______

    Stawman argument assuming that one must either agree with ALL possible rule changes or absolutely NONE at all.

  9. They should just use an object on the offensive player when touched it makes them down. Maybe a flag of some sort….

  10. If anyone looks up exactly what a hip drop tackle is, you’ll realize it is an extremely common way to tackle. Banning it will be difficult, if not impossible, and will drastically alter the game if successful. We are already at the point where the sport is completely different than it was just 15 years ago. Practice is a joke. The preseason is a joke. Guys sit out games for minor injuries. Guys can’t hit anymore. The NFL is trying to make a dangerous game one that looks the same but isn’t dangerous anymore. It’s not working.

  12. I cringe absolutely every time this play happens, but wth is a defender to do? Let the guy run away? It’s tackle football, so you have to drag the man down from behind. If the runner is turning a corner the momentum of the runner swings the tackler’s weight to the back of the runner’s legs. It’s inevitable. Short of flag football, there is no good answer and it certainly should not be punishable like the horse collar. Figure it out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.