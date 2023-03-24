Kevin Demoff: Rams always knew a time would come when we’d have to pull back

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
The Rams went all-in to win a Super Bowl in 2021 and it worked. They crashed back to earth in 2022. And this offseason, they’re getting rid of expensive veterans as they begin to rebuild.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says this was always the plan.

Demoff wrote in a letter to season ticket holders that the team that famously said “F them picks” as it traded draft picks for veteran players never expected to employ that strategy indefinitely.

“The consistent hallmark of our team under Sean McVay and Les Snead has been aggressive moves in pursuit of Super Bowl titles,” Demoff wrote. “While this year may feel different given the first two weeks of the offseason, make no mistake, we expect to compete for the NFC West division title this season and make a run towards Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“We always knew that there would be a time when we would have to pull back on our typical approach to help continue our sustained run of success. In the past, when we traded for younger Pro Bowl players who would command new contracts – Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey – we had the long-term salary cap flexibility to take on those new contracts. If we wanted to acquire short-term players such as Dante Fowler or Von Miller, we had the extra draft capital to do so to help us make a Super Bowl push, which happened in both cases.

“During the trade deadline this past year, it was clear that in a new era where teams were willing to be as aggressive as we were that we had neither the draft capital nor the salary cap space to win trade conversations and be able to take on top players at the salaries they would command.

“As a result, we faced a choice this offseason. We could once again restructure contracts to give ourselves one last shot with our core roster but that would mean a total rebuild would be necessary over the next few seasons. Or we could focus on replenishing our draft capital and improving our long-term salary cap situation, clearing the way for us to compete both now and in the future.

“Collectively as an organization, we chose the latter path, believing in the talent on our current roster and the skills of our coaching staff to return us to the playoffs. As we sit today, we have 11 draft picks in this year’s draft, including three in the top 77. We have nearly all of our picks in 2024 to both build next year and have as capital to make trades at this year’s trade deadline. From a salary cap perspective, while we have had to move on from players who helped us lift a Lombardi Trophy at SoFi Stadium, we have taken all of our salary cap pain in 2023 and project to have more than $60 million in space in 2024, the most salary cap space we have had since our move to Los Angeles.

“Let me be clear – our goal for 2023 is to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run. Change doesn’t mean that we expect to take a step back. Our Super Bowl LVI starting lineup featured 19 starters (out of 22) that didn’t start in Super Bowl LIII just three years prior. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald all enter this offseason as fresh as they have been in a few seasons and hungry to return to their Super Bowl form. We are excited to have young players such as Cam Akers, Cobie Durant, Van Jefferson and Ernest Jones take on more prominent roles. Sean has assembled a new coaching staff with a focus on great teachers, communicators, and different backgrounds to collaborate and figure out the best way to go win the NFC.

“We know what a privilege it is to be Los Angeles’ team and with that comes great expectations. It is not enough to win just one championship, even when you win that one at home. Our vision and mandate from ownership has always been for sustained success and multiple Lombardi trophies. Under Sean and Les’ leadership, we are confident that this plan will allow us to compete and contend not only for this year but for years to come, and we can’t wait to see you at SoFi Stadium this fall to start that journey together.”

So while the Rams are pulling back, they insist that they’re still competing in 2023. Just without a lot of the players who helped them win a Super Bowl in 2021.

  1. “Our goal for 2023 is to win the NFC West.” Is Kevin Demoff in the Amazon right now partaking in the use of a certain psychedelic?

  2. Long explanation for saying you won’t be competitive for a few years. Eating the crazy extension to the QB was step 1 to irrelevance.

  4. Titles? You barely won one and it was with an assist from Goodell at the end on 3rd down.

    You will be bad for many, many years and no one will come to ther games. There will be opponent fanbases in all the seats.

    lol

  5. Stat wise, Jarod Goff has been the better quarterback, that’s pretty wild considering were getting the Rams 6th pick in the draft, after already getting there first and third round picks last year.

  6. I encourage all of you to keep doubting and underestimating the Rams. You helped us win the Super Bowl!

    Actually, the biggest loss to the Rams organization was Brad Holmes. Look at how the Lions have drafted since he arrived. But congrats to him for turning the Lions into winners.

  7. As a neutral fan, there’s no player in their current roster that’s worth watching for me other than Cooper Kupp. 2023 will be a yawn.

  8. Funny how they NEVER said they’d have to “pull back” until they crashed and burned last year. Now they try to save face by saying that it was the plan all along.

    yeah…right.

  9. Notice how out of the gate he put “the aggressive style” on GM Les Snead and Sean McVay and left himself out of it. Lol

  11. I like the Browns model.

    Stockpile picks, 2 picks @ #1 overall, scores of 1st rounders… lose 10 or more games every year

  12. “continue our sustained run of success” …lol. Don’t smoke your own supply, Kevin. You got your superbowl and set the organization back a half decade, by the looks of it. You had a lot of the same players from the superbowl and finished with a 5-12 record.

  16. Their is plan is simple, tank for Caleb or Maye with an expansion type roster, I wouldn’t be surprised if Donald is traded

  17. The biggest reason why the salary cap is a farce. All the big contracts they gave out with signing bonuses and void years and he’s claiming they have 60 million next year to spend. Hard cap, no void years and even spreading of total contract. 3 years 60 million is 20 million on the cap for three seasons guaranteed.

