Marquise Goodwin agrees to one-year deal with Browns

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 24, 2023, 2:24 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The Browns are adding a veteran receiver.

After trading for Elijah Moore earlier this week, Cleveland has reached a one-year agreement with Marquise Goodwin, according to multiple reports.

Goodwin, 32, spent last season with the Seahawks. He caught 27 passes for 387 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games with two starts.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo before signing with the 49ers in free agency in 2017. That was his best season, as he started all 16 games for San Francisco and caught 56 passes for 962 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Though Cleveland had Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones under contract at receiver, the club needed some more depth at the position. Now the Browns have added Moore and Goodwin this week to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns also have eight picks in the 2023 draft, starting with No. 74 overall in the third round.

12 responses to “Marquise Goodwin agrees to one-year deal with Browns

  6. Love how you list the Browns current receivers and left off David Bell. He’s still here but seems like things aren’t going so well.

  7. smitty1984 says:
    March 24, 2023 at 2:38 pm
    Wait a second, he played for the legendary juggernaut Buffalo Bills! How dare you not acknowledge them!

  9. onereasonableman says:
    March 24, 2023 at 2:54 pm
    Love how you list the Browns current receivers and left off David Bell. He’s still here but seems like things aren’t going so well.

    I think David’s Bell has rung.

  10. The NFL really loves fast guys. He’s had so many chances for someone who really hasn’t done anything in a fairly long time. SMH

  11. smitty1984 says:
    March 24, 2023 at 2:38 pm
    Except for when he was on a Niners Super Bowl squad and get left behind in SF when they traveled for the Super Bowl. Character issues with a capital C got him bounced from the Eagles as well. Good fit for the Browns.

