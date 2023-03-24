NFL looking at XFL, USFL and NCAA rules to improve kickoffs and punts

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2023, 10:50 AM EDT
The NFL is open to any potential improvements to its rules, with kickoffs and punts of particular interest, and the league is looking at minor leagues and college football in its quest to make those plays safer and more competitive.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said today that the league is studying the XFL, the USFL and the NCAA to see whether the league should model its own rules on those other rulebooks.

“What can we learn from the XFL, the USFL?” Vincent said. “We look at college, the NCAA fair catch.”

The Competition Committee has recommended adopting the college fair catch rule on kickoffs, which puts the ball on the 25-yard line after a fair catch anywhere inside the 25. That results in more fair catches, fewer kickoff returners being tackled, and therefore fewer injuries.

But the rule that will draw the most interest is the potential to adopt the XFL’s kickoff rule, which includes 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players on the receiving team lining up just five yards apart, meaning that players don’t get running starts and run full-speed into each other. The XFL has boasted that its kickoffs have fewer injuries and more returns than NFL kickoffs.

So far the NFL hasn’t weighed a proposal to adopt the XFL kickoff rule. But it’s good to see that the league is at least taking a look at an outside idea.

7 responses to “NFL looking at XFL, USFL and NCAA rules to improve kickoffs and punts

  1. I would be more interested in players lining up 5 yards from each other as opposed to anything that discourages kick returns. Touchback after touchback after touchback is quite boring.

  3. Maybe I am in the minority, but I feel the league should fix the terrible officiating problem before anything else

  4. This sport has been around for how long now? This can’t be hard. This is what happens when your company hires 10,000 people who spend all day in meetings and playing on their laptops.

  5. Good! They should also adopt how the XFL does replays and do every, single thing they do! It’s 100% better, doesn’t bog the game down and there is virtually no controversy or bad calls! If the NFL truly cares about getting calls right, there’s ZERO way they continue what they’re doing now and NOT outright steal what the XFL is doing next season!

  7. I loathe the college touchback rule. On the other hand, it gives me another 5 minutes to make a sandwich.

