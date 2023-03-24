Raiders announce the signing of John Jenkins

Posted by Charean Williams on March 24, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT
The Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent John Jenkins, the team announced Friday.

The defensive tackle has 10 years of experience, spending the past two in Miami. He played 260 defensive snaps and 61 on special teams in 16 games last season, totaling 20 tackles.

The Saints made Jenkins a third-round draft selection in 2013, and he spent more than three seasons in New Orleans. He also has played for the Seahawks, Bears and Giants.

In his career, Jenkins has 212 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played in five postseason games and recorded eight tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

  2. clubbellevue says:
    March 24, 2023 at 7:48 pm
    Ziegler adds crazy mad depth. Raiders now have three second team defenses

    Smart

    Teambuilds aren’t flashy or sexy.

  3. Hard to have confidence with a coach with a 12-20 coaching record, who has a track record of trading away his starting QBs (Cutler and Carr) for lesser players.

    In terms of the roster moves in 2023, McDaniels is taking his cues from Belichick, who posited – “It’s something you have to figure out where you can get the players to play in your system. Sometimes you just can’t get them so either you have to change your system or modify it to play with lesser players if you want to maintain (your) system.”

    In common parlance it sounds like, my way or the highway.

    Staring in September we will see if losing pro bowlers Carr, Waller and Perryman and replacing them with cheaper players who know Josh’s scheme pays off or not.

