Ravens agree to sign Nelson Agholor

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 24, 2023, 12:48 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Ravens may not have things settled with their quarterback. But they’re still adding a veteran receiver.

Baltimore is signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to multiple reports.

Agholor can also earn an additional $3 million in incentives.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Agholor spent his last two seasons with the Patriots. He caught 31 passes for 362 passes with two touchdowns in 2022.

After playing his first five years with the Eagles, Agholor put up his best season with the Raiders in 2020 when he caught 48 passes for 896 yards with eight touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Agholor has caught 340 passes for 4,246 yards with 31 TDs.

Agholor went on a free-agent visit with Baltimore earlier this week.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta ruffled some feathers when he talked about his team’s record in drafting receivers at the scouting combine. We’ll see if this latest free agent signing ends up providing some consistency at the position.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Ravens agree to sign Nelson Agholor

  2. The Ravens, on non game days the ownership staff goes to the Dollar Store for off brand spam to serve in the dining hall. Ask Hollywood why he left. Birds do go “”cheep”.

  3. If he is good, then fans of Belichick the garbage will claim that it was Belichick who developed him.

  4. I like this signing. Smart veteran on a performance structured deal. Maybe someone else will see this and realize performance is more valuable than hype…hint…hint.

  8. Wow Lamar you know you went about things wrong when agholor gets signed before you

  10. I swear, the Ravens love mediocre receivers. What about D-Hop? Make it happen! In today’s NFL, you need a top flight receivers, unless your name is Mahomes or Brady (in his past years).

  12. Nice to see they’re investing in weapons to support Lamar Jackson! Agholor was such a big help to Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense the past two years! LMFAO!!!!!!!!

  13. I watched that movie “Hands of Stone” a few years ago thinking it was the Nelson Agholar story. Turns out it was a boxing movie.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.