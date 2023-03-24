Ravens agree to sign Nelson Agholor

Getty Images

The Ravens may not have things settled with their quarterback. But they’re still adding a veteran receiver.

Baltimore is signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to multiple reports.

Agholor can also earn an additional $3 million in incentives.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Agholor spent his last two seasons with the Patriots. He caught 31 passes for 362 passes with two touchdowns in 2022.

After playing his first five years with the Eagles, Agholor put up his best season with the Raiders in 2020 when he caught 48 passes for 896 yards with eight touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Agholor has caught 340 passes for 4,246 yards with 31 TDs.

Agholor went on a free-agent visit with Baltimore earlier this week.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta ruffled some feathers when he talked about his team’s record in drafting receivers at the scouting combine. We’ll see if this latest free agent signing ends up providing some consistency at the position.