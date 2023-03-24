The last of the prizes for the 2022 awards has been disseminated

Getty Images

We’ve developed an expensive habit in recent years of celebrating the PFT award winners by (foolishly) asking them, “What do you want as a prize?”

It started after the 2021 season, when coach of the year Mike Vrabel asked, “What do I get?” One text led to another, and he got a Honey Baked Ham.

This year, I asked Giants coach Brian Daboll whether he wants a ham or a box of cigars for being the PFT coach of the year. He picked the cigars.

It grew from something that informally happened with coaches to something we began formally offering to award winners who ended up on PFT Live during Super Bowl week. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, the PFT comeback player of the year, wanted a nice putter. He got one. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the PFT offensive player of the year, wanted a gaming PC. He got one.

The last of the award winners to appear on PFT Live was Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, the PFT executive of the year. After accusing me, given that I lost about 20 pounds during the pandemic, of being too cheap to buy news clothes that fit (he’s not wrong), he told me that he’d like the amount of the most expensive prize awarded (Jefferson’s computer) to be given to charity.

So that’s what we’re doing. Donations have just been made on Howie’s behalf to the Babies Heart Fund Gala, Alex’s Lemonade Stand, the Eagles Autism Challenge, the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

And so concludes our process of giving out prizes to 2022 PFT award winners. Given the final price tag, it also possibly concludes the process of having PFT awards, for good.