Vikings officially introduce Marcus Davenport

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2023, 9:45 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

It took a while, but it finally has happened.

The Vikings officially introduced defensive end Marcus Davenport on Thursday, with a virtual press conference.

A first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, Davenport recently signed a one-year deal with the Vikings.

The process took a little while to finalize, due in part to the fact that Davenport had been on vacation. Before that, however, there was a delay regarding his contract.

While the specific reason for the delay hasn’t been identified publicly by either side, a source with knowledge of the contract tells PFT that it includes a specific clause that points to a prior shoulder injury that apparently became a complication.

As it relates to his $2 million in per-game roster bonuses, he’ll get the payments if he ends up on injured reserve — unless the injury arises from “a deterioration, aggravation or re-injury to Player’s following Pre-Existing Conditions: right shoulder and related structures, and all associated pathologies resulting from degenerative changes, labral repair, previous infection, etc.”

It obviously wasn’t enough for Davenport to fail his physical and for the Vikings to move on. And he’s still guaranteed to get $10 million in 2023. But the Vikings have up to $2 million in protection against the possibility that the shoulder injury will be a problem.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Vikings officially introduce Marcus Davenport

  1. What a slow painful rebuild it’s going to be for the Vikings, after the impending collapse.

    Justin Jefferson will NOT sign an extension with this club. The smart play will be to grab two firsts and actually try and build a contender once Kirk is ushered out.

    Until then, they are going to be in a holding pattern. Not bad enough to get a frat QB but not good enough to compete with Detroit (or probably Chicago either)

    And yes Green Bay is an after thought.

  4. This is a whole ton of words allocated to an insignificant player signing with an insignificant team. Fans will be fans even if they’re re[porters

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.