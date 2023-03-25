Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2023, 7:36 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Last year, two cornerstone members of the Seahawks left the organization. This year, one of them is coming back.

Per multiple reports, linebacker Bobby Wagner is returning to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal.

The Seahawks cut Wagner last year. He signed a contract with the Rams. It was due to pay him $11 million this year. The Rams released him, calling it a mutual decision, earlier this month.

The first word of Wagner’s deal came from teammate Quandre Diggs, who beat the group-text Twitter thumb racers to the punch.

Wagner, who turns 33 in June, was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He spent 10 years in Seattle.

Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro is back.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bobby Wagner returns to Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal

  2. B Wags… back home where you always belonged. Not to say it, but he has no agent.

  4. If Brad Holmes would’ve made this signing it would’ve been unreal. I’m sure we tried but it’s obvious Wagner probably still lives in Seattle still, and calls it his second home. That and Seattle somehow didn’t have to go through a rebuilding process, and just worked through it and still a very good team.

  8. Bwagz will get the loudest response ever when he’s introduced on the field in Seattle!

  9. jshawaii22 says:
    March 25, 2023 at 7:42 pm
    B Wags… back home where you always belonged. Not to say it, but he has no agent.
    ———————-
    Not to say it, but he acts like a Mature Adult……

  10. Not a Seahawk fan but happy he returned to where he belongs. While he played well last year, he just didn’t look right in a Ram uniform.

  11. Bobby Wagner is a legend. This makes so much sense, probably our weakest position groups outside of NT.

    Welcome home, hopefully he can finish his career a Seahawk.

  12. Oh hail yes, LOB2 coming with Big Wally Style at pick 5. AZ will trade down with LV.

  15. Just a feel good moment. $7M is a fair price, but it’s not about money. It’s about the Cap. This is Just awesome.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.