Cardinals announce one-year deal with Krys Barnes

The Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal with off-ball linebacker Krys Barnes, the team announced Saturday.

Barnes will become the third linebacker the Cardinals have signed in free agency, joining Kyzir White and Josh Woods. The team re-signed Ezekiel Turner.

Zaven Collins and Blake Lynch return at the position, and Isaiah Simmons could play linebacker if not at safety.

Barnes spent his first three seasons with the Packers, playing 35 games with 24 starts. He totaled three sacks, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

An ankle injury limited him to six games last season.

The Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning program on April 11 and return to the field with the new coaching staff for the first time on April 25.