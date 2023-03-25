Pat McAfee removes Brett Favre defamation case to federal court

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2023, 8:22 AM EDT
During Super Bowl week, news emerged that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre had sued broadcasters (and former NFL players) Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi auditor Shad White for defamation in connection with the ongoing Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal.

It appears that Favre sued each of them separately.

The case against McAfee was filed in Lamar County, Mississippi. Via sports and betting lawyer Daniel Wallach, McAfee removed the case from state court to federal court on Friday.

It was the only play by McAfee, given that Favre is a Mississippi native, who lives in Lamar County. Home cooking exists in state courts, when it comes to defendants who don’t live in that state. For that reason, federal law allows cases filed in state court against out-of-state defendants to be removed to federal court (if the plaintiff is seeking more than $75,000), where the judges are appointed for life and not part of the local political scene.

Although Favre’s lawsuit doesn’t make a specific demand in dollars, the filing includes quotes from Favre’s lawyer regarding the value of the case.

“Well I guarantee you the jury in Mississippi will make certain he learns how to apologize,” Eric Herschmann said regarding McAfee. “It’s going to cost Pat McAfee millions of dollars, and if it bankrupts him then he will have learned his lesson.”

As we’ve previously opined (and opinions are always protected under the First Amendment), Favre is the one who may learn his lesson here. McAfee’s statements, while perhaps technically on the wrong side of the line, seemed to be consistent with the widespread conclusions many have reached regarding Favre, based on facts that have emerged in connection with the Mississippi welfare scandal.

Far more importantly for Favre will be proving that his reputation was damaged by McAfee’s statements. To do that, Favre’s pre-existing reputation becomes relevant, because there’s no way to determine whether it was harmed without establishing where it was.

This gives McAfee’s lawyers license to delve into the nooks and crannies of anything and everything Favre has ever done, including but not limited to a certain alleged escapade involving a coworker, a camera, and crocs.

And because truth is always a defense to any defamation case, McAfee’s lawyers now have an avenue for investigating whether and to what extent Favre knew that money he received from Mississippi was coming from funds meant for welfare recipients. Anything Favre says in that case can and will be used against him, if he’s ever accused of criminal wrongdoing by state or federal authorities.

Finally, Herschmann’s habit of talking tough about the case continues to be curious, to say the least. While it’s a matter of individual lawyer style, I learned during 19 years of practice that no one knows how any case is going to play out in court — until it does. There are too many unexpected twists and turns, too many potential issues with whether and to what extent witnesses might fold under questioning, too many variables both tangible and intangible that will influence whether the randomly-selected jury agrees or disagrees with the position a given party is espousing.

The best play, in my experience, is to work the case quietly, build it diligently, and then let the evidence do the talking — and hopefully let the jury do the shouting.

In this case, we’re a long way from trial. But, man, if it ever happens, I may have to spend a week or two in a federal courthouse in Mississippi.

11 responses to “Pat McAfee removes Brett Favre defamation case to federal court

  1. While I’m all for the first amendment something does strike me wrong that a loud mouth like McAfee can repeat lies over and over to millions of people with impunity just because they already believed it was true.

  3. And exactly how were McAfee’s statements in the “wrong side of the line” about a wealthy famous person knowingly stealing money from poor people so that he could build his daughter a volleyball facility???

  6. A problem with talking heads is they are looking to be heard or stand out for their own ratings by saying or repeating stupid stuff without facts in hand. You can’t always get away with that.

  8. I always wanted to like Favre, but it’s interesting now that both “HOF” Packers QBs are considered absolute dbags.

  9. Favre was a very good player, is a very bad person. Bad enough what he appears to have done (according to his texts–idiot), but to show no remorse and also to sue. Looks like he will destroy what little is left of his reputation.

  10. doctorrumack says:
    March 25, 2023 at 8:44 am
    While I’m all for the first amendment something does strike me wrong that a loud mouth like McAfee can repeat lies over and over to millions of people with impunity just because they already believed it was
    ——————

    Loud mouth or not, it’s a football/sports talk show that they talk of topics that are already in the news. The PMS didn’t dig up new info or make up stuff, they discussed info that was already in the open and each of the guys had opinions about it. When you’re in the limelight, you’re gonna get talked about. This move by Favre is weak. Even our politicians don’t sue when they’re defamed or wrongly accused by shows or even in a debate.

  11. Two wrongs don’t make things right, but they do make good reading with my morning coffee.

