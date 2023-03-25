Roger Goodell’s new deal might not be ratified at the upcoming meetings

March 25, 2023
Commissioner Roger Goodell’s new contract is expected to be approved in Arizona in the coming days. Unless it isn’t.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, owners may not necessarily vote to ratify the new deal at the upcoming meetings.

An unnamed source told Maske this: “We just haven’t gotten around to pinning down the numbers. It’s not going to be a problem. Just maybe not at this meeting.”

The numbers, whatever they are, will likely be massive. Because the league office no longer attempts to characterize itself as a tax-exempt trade organization, the Commissioner’s compensation is no longer known.

Goodell’s current contract expires in 2024. The extension reported will last until 2027.

He first got the job in 2006. The NFL has had only three Commissioners since 1960.

Some (specifically, Commanders fans) would hope that the owners will be too focused on wrapping up the exit of Daniel Snyder to worry about extending Goodell’s tenure. If that’s happening, it continues to be the most closely-guarded secret in football.

