Bills continue to balance getting the most out of Josh Allen with protecting him

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2023, 10:02 AM EDT
It became instantly obvious during the 2018 season that Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a significant amount of mobility. It eventually became clear that, like most mobile quarterbacks, there’s a balance to be struck between cutting it loose and keeping away from injured reserve.

The Bills continue to try to strike that balance, five years into Allen’s career.

McDermott has acknowledged in a conversation with Judy Battista of NFL Network that he’s “absolutely” nervous about the fact that Allen gets tackled on 66 percent of his runs down the field.

“I don’t think that’s a healthy way to play QB in this league and it’s undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, brand of football,” McDermott said.

“We have to get that adjusted and it’s never going to go completely away, but it has to get where it’s workable,” McDermott added. “He’s one of the best in the league and I don’t want to take his personality away from him . . . but there needs to be an adjustment in that style of play.”

Of course, Allen’s most significant injury in 2022 came when he was hit in the arm while throwing from the pocket. Injuries can, and do, happen anywhere.

But quarterbacks who run, and who get tackled, are at enhanced risk of being injured. The more they run, the more they get hit, the greater the chance of an injury.

It won’t be easy for the Bills to find that sweet spot. There’s increasing urgency to win a championship. With each season of Allen’s career that it doesn’t happen, the pressure will go up. Thus, the temptation to roll the dice with his health will go up, too.

“Things have to come together in every season of any sport to win it all and we’ve been this close, and we keep knocking at that door,” McDermott said.

Sometimes, continuing to knock on the door isn’t good enough. Sometimes, an impatient owner will try to find a coach and/or a G.M. who can figure out how to finally kick it in.

8 responses to “Bills continue to balance getting the most out of Josh Allen with protecting him

  1. Can’t imagine Beane and McDermott going anywhere.
    Pegulas have to know they are a couple of the best out there.
    McBeane are the heart and soul of this team.
    Ain’t gonna happen anytime soon.

  2. Tired of McDermott and Beane ragging on Josh for taking too many hits when they spend all their draft capital on Defense year after year and never getting him any good OL to protect him. Josh had a bottom 5 OL last year and that was with him being a bucking bronco getting out of sacks left and right.

  3. The Bills will ruin him like they did Jim Kelly. I feel sad for the Buffalo fans. They will never experience a Bill’s SB victory.

  4. The true “adjustment” that is needed is to McDermott’s (and Beane’s) penchant for defensive focused drafts. Get Allen some offensive line help and he won’t have to run! It’s not rocket science!
    Pay attention to the “other line” for a change.

  5. Taking hits is a sure way to end up getting injured.

    The other mobile quarterbacks slide and run out of bounds.

    Running is fine, just be smart about it.

  7. The human body can only take so much punishment before it starts to break down. It doesn’t matter if you’re a quarterback or a running back, you’re not designed to basically get into car crashes every weekend for years on end.
    Josh Allen may need to be smarter about when to run, but his coaches and GM haven’t exactly made that decision easier with their inability until this offseason to build a better offensive line or draft/sign a run a back who isn’t forty pounds lighter than his QB.

  8. Allen is effective given more than .001 seconds of protection.
    Beane will be much further ahead by letting Allen carve up defenses with his head and arm, rather than his legs.

