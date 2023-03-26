Patriots face longest Super Bowl odds of the Belichick era

Getty Images

Bill Belichick became the coach of the Patriots in 2000. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls on his watch.

This year, Patriots have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl of any of the 24 years that Belichick has been the coach.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are 70-1 to win Super Bowl LVIII. It’s the longest odds (via SportsOddsHistory.com) for the Patriots since 1993, when New England entered the season at 100-1.

This also makes it the longest odds of owner Robert Kraft’s tenure; he bought the team in 1994.

In 2001, Belichick’s second season with the team, the preseason odds were 50-1. And, of course, they won it all that year.

In recent days, some have linked the Patriots to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. If they’d somehow get him, that would definitely change the odds. Of course, the odds of getting him away from the Ravens may be even longer than 70-1.