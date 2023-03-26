Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers’s interest shows how far Jets have come

Getty Images

The Jets still haven’t landed quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The mere fact that they even have him on the line counts as progress.

That’s how Jets coach Robert Saleh characterized the situation in Sunday comments to Judy Battista of NFL Network.

“Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we’ve come, to have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we’ve come,” Saleh said.

He’s right, but they still don’t have Rodgers on the team. And even if (when) it happens, it’s a Band-Aid not a building block. The Jets will need a post-Rodgers strategy, if they hope to sustain things.

Still, that’s for next year or the year after. The NFL has become a one-season-at-a-time proposition. For the coming season, the Jets will be a bigger fish than they’ve been in years — if they can ever get Rodgers in the boat.