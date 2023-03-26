Sean Payton: Broncos won’t trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 26, 2023
Despite talk that the Broncos might shop one of their top receivers this offseason, coach Sean Payton says Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are staying put.

We’re not trading those two players,” Payton said. “When people call and the phone rings like it does this time of year, [Broncos General Manager] George Paton’s job is to pick it up and say, ‘Hey. Tell you what, we’re not.’ And so, we’ve received calls, you bet. Those are two good football players. But we’re in the business of gathering talent right now. Why do people call? Because they know we’re void of draft picks and that we might, because there was some discussions a year ago, I think, regarding Courtland. But we like the current group that we’re working with.”

If the Broncos end up trading either Jeudy or Sutton, it would hardly be the first time that a team traded a player after the coach said they wouldn’t. But Payton sounds pretty definitive about not moving either Jeudy or Sutton.

Payton knows he was hired to turn around an offense that was ugly in Russell Wilson‘s first year in Denver, and Payton wants Wilson to have as many receivers as possible.

10 responses to “Sean Payton: Broncos won’t trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton

  2. Josh McDaniels: “We’re not trading Darren Waller”
    Three weeks later: “The Raiders have traded Darren Waller to the Giants…”

  3. I said before it’s going to be a great watch this year. We’re going to find out two things – is Payton as good a coach as they say, and is Russ a great quarterback, or has he checked out

  4. Darren Waller quit on the team, but the Payton experiment will be like Brady, Favre, Rodgers…gonna fail

  5. This from the guy who supposedly wouldn’t coach anywhere it was cold, either.

  9. People are going to keep ignoring that the Broncos were one of the worst coached teams I’ve ever seen so they can get their Wilson and Payton digs in. They didn’t look like they practiced most weeks, and that went beyond QB play.

  10. Translation…..we tried to trade them but nobody wanted to meet our inflated price.

