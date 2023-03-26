Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

Posted by Mike Florio on March 26, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
On Friday, Pat McAfee exercised his prerogative to move to federal court the defamation lawsuit filed against him by Brett Favre. Earlier in the week, former Ravens and Broncos tight end (and also, like Favre, a Hall of Famer) Shannon Sharpe made the same move.

Sharpe’s position is the same as McAfee’s. Because Sharpe isn’t a Mississippi resident and because Favre seeks more than $750,000, Sharpe has the right to take the case from state court to federal court.

Generally speaking, it’s better for an out-of-state defendant who is sued in state court to fight in federal court. Indeed, the first page of the civil defense lawyer playbook whenever a client is sued in state court is to see whether there’s a way to get the case to federal court.

Favre has the ability to try to send the case back to state court via a motion to remand. That would be very difficult to do here, given that Favre’s lawyer publicly has suggested that the cases are worth “millions” of dollars.

The value of the cases will be for a federal judge and federal jury to decide. And, as we’ve previously explained, it won’t be easy for Favre to prove he was defamed under the high standard applicable to public figures, or to prove that the difference between his pre-existing reputation and his post-defamation (allegedly) reputation requires significant financial compensation.

Favre may eventually regret filing these cases. Along the way, the litigation could be very illuminating, especially if/when McAfee and Sharpe’s lawyers uncover evidence that potentially proves the things they allegedly said about Favre to be true.

9 responses to “Shannon Sharpe has removed Brett Favre’s case against him to federal court, too

  5. So, Brett is suing his former teammates brother. I would bet Sterling is siding with his family on this one.

  6. So there needs to be evidence “that potentially proves the things they allegedly said about Favre to be true”. Did McAfee and Sharpe have this potential evidence?

  7. McAfee and Sharpe don’t have to prove anything, though obviously facts they bring in could prove helpful to their case. For defamation, the burden of proof is largely on the plaintiff, and it’s a very high bar to prove defamation of a public figure, which in this context Favre certainly is.

  8. Sharpe out and out Slandered Favre. I’m not going to defend Favre,… but he hasn’t been charged with anything at this point. What Sharpe said about Favre was terrible. McAfee didn’t help matters. It turned into a feeding frenzy of hate and vile words.
    It was more than just defamation,… it was slander.

  9. I don’t think Favre realizes that the mud on his shirt is from dragging himself behind his own truck, gosh darn.

