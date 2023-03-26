Todd Bowles: Bucs can be great even without “aura” of Tom Brady

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 26, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers no longer have Tom Brady after the quarterback elected to retire at the start of the offseason.

But Tampa Bay feels like it’s still in a position to compete.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield cited that as one of the reasons why he elected to sign with the club. And at the annual meeting in Arizona, head coach Todd Bowles echoed that sentiment.

“When you replace a player of that magnitude, first of all, you don’t replace him,” Bowles told NFL Media’s Judy Battista at the league’s annual meeting in Arizona. “You lose aura. You lose the expectation of being great. That doesn’t mean you can’t be great. You just have to do it more as a team. We did it as a team when he was there, but he was such a great player and a great person that you focus all on that. And now that that is gone, the perception is that everything else is gone when really it isn’t.

“We have a lot of good players on our team on both sides of the ball. We have some pieces to fill, but we have a lot of good football players on our team. And we just have to understand that and not go with the so-called outside narrative and do what we have to do to win ball games.”

Despite Brady’s presence last year, the Buccaneers really weren’t great. While Tampa Bay won the NFC South, the club was 8-9 and lost 31-14 to Dallas in the Wild Card round. We’ll see if the many offseason changes can put the Bucs in a better position to compete in 2023.

15 responses to “Todd Bowles: Bucs can be great even without “aura” of Tom Brady

  1. Nope, not as long as you’re the coach Todd. You’re a great DC and a terrible HC.

  2. What aura? The guy was awful, his team had a losing record last season because of subpar QB play and he got his team clown stomped by the Cowboys because they never belonged in the playoffs.

    The Bucs will win that division again. They can do better than what they had at QB.

  5. Bowles was handed the job by Arians . He’s a terrible Head Coach – better off as a d coordinator

  9. I know one thing. As a Jags fan I can’t freaking wait to come to Tampa for that game from DUVAL. Me and 10K+ of my buddies will be there.

  11. It’s unreal at the plethora of Bucs fans that WANT the Bucs to have a great season and see Bowles fired….Horrible as HC…
    If the Bucs have any success, it want be because of Todd Bowles but rather in spite of him!

  12. G00dellMustGo says:
    March 26, 2023 at 7:46 pm
    ———————————-
    Mayfield’s best season included 1,000 less passing yards, a worse completion percentage and more fumbles then Brady’s down season last year.

  15. Todd you’re a terrible coach even with the greatest QB of all time playing at a competent level. That shows how incompetent you are. Now this statement just confirms it.

