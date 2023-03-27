49ers sign Matt Pryor

Posted by Charean Williams on March 27, 2023, 1:40 PM EDT
The 49ers have signed offensive tackle Matt Pryor, General Manager John Lynch told beat reporters Monday.

Pryor, 28, will compete with Colton McKivitz for the right tackle job vacated by the departure of Mike McGlinchey.

“Colton is the guy right now,” Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We just signed Matt Pryor. He is a guy who started some games in this league, but we like Colton. We have for a long time.”

The Eagles made Pryor a sixth-round selection in 2018, and he played in Philadelphia for two seasons before a trade to the Colts. Pryor spent the past two seasons in Indianapolis.

Pryor has appeared in 60 games with 24 starts in his four NFL seasons.

